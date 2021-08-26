Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 35,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,786. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

