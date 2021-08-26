Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 256,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,190,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

