Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.07.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $12,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $6,807,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $1,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

