Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $6.31 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00013314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $102.27 million and $20.70 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00122171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00154453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.86 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01020357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.99 or 0.06672486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

