Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRHLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.