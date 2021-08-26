Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.79.

FRPT stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.81 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

