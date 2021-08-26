Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Frontier has a total market cap of $53.85 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00756530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097467 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

