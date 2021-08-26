Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.