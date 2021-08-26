Function X One Day Trading Volume Reaches $585,377.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and $585,377.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.81 or 0.99890932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010319 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010032 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.75 or 0.00611611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 83,603,925 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.