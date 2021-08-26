Furucombo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $619,307.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $619,307.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00125524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00157000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.53 or 1.00118370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01035209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.00 or 0.06427525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

