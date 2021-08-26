Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.14. 80,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

