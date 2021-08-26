Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 1,488 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

