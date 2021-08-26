Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $58.05. 705,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,378,988. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,776 shares of company stock worth $189,022,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

