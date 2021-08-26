Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 354.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,749 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN makes up about 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAPE. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 162,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

