Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

