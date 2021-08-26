Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 345 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.21. 680,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.