FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameren Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Ameren stock opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

