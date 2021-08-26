FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $612.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

