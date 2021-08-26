FY2021 EPS Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.03. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

