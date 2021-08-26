FY2021 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

