FY2022 Earnings Forecast for D.R. Horton, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.65. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.