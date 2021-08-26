FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Reduced by Analyst

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

