Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.54. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 42,335 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $667.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

