Garlicoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,511.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $4,511.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,692,050 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
