Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

GRMN traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,952. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 over the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

