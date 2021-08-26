Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll Purchases 80,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,477,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,781,881.60.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kerry Knoll acquired 40,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kerry Knoll acquired 30,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

GENM stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. Generation Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$114.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

