Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Position Trimmed by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gentex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 9,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,269. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.