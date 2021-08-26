Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.20

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.20 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 5120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.