Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0497 on Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.37 or 0.00754724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00098105 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

