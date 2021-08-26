Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post sales of $186.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,861. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.