Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

