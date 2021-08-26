Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,452. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

