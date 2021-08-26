Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report $72.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Glaukos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 608,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

