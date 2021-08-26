Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

