Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

