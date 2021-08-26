Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

