Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,513,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,028. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.