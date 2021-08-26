Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUCKU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $116,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

