GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 4.9%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 28,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,974,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94.
In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
