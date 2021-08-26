GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 4.9%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 28,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,974,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

