Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

