Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 12,045 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $130.67 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 362.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

