GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Jones 610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th.

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas.

