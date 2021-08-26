Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

