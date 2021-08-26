Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

