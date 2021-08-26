Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 300 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on FORR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
