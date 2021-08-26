Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 300 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FORR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

