Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 4,697 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

