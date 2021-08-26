Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Soliton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Soliton by 87.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soliton by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.16. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.