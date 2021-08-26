Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eaton by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

