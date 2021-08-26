Grimes & Company Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

