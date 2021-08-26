Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 117,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

